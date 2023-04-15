Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

Silute
7
Rusne
1
11 properties total found
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
420 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
SELLING THE CREATMENT ADMINISTRATIVE PATALP IN THE COUNCIL, HIGHITY G. 5 WITH I WILL BE INCL…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
41 m² 1 Floor
€ 33,500
SELLING PATALP IN THE CARTON, CINTJONIC G. 11A 40.67 sq. M. m of commercial space in Silk, C…
Commercialin Pagryniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pagryniai, Lithuania
388 m² 1 Floor
€ 108,000
CLASS BUILDING THE ERDUS BUILDING WITH 18.69 ARS COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATE IN THE BASIS, NATU…
Commercialin Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial
Rusne, Lithuania
49 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,000
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
1 062 m² 1 Floor
€ 439,000
NATURAL VUS TRADE BUILDING IN THE CITY OF THE SILUTE Spacious 1061.50 sqm. m. Rooms in the h…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
85 m² 1 Floor
€ 125,000
IN THE CENTRAL BATCH OF THE SOUTH CENTRAL SURVEY LITHUANIAN G. 30 Several separate premises …
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
1 720 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
SELLING BUILDING-METAL DIRBTUISH WITH EQUIPMENT AND 49.24 ARR COMMERCIAL LAST For sale 1719.…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
83 m² 1 Floor
€ 60,000
SELLING PATALP IN THE CREATMENT, V.KUDIRK G. 20C Light and spacious rooms for sale in Silk, …
Commercialin Juknaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Juknaiciai, Lithuania
624 m² 2 Floor
€ 95,000
PROPERTY - BAR "PRELAND", BLOOD SALON PATALPOS AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS Catering and serv…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
664 m² 1 Floor
€ 249,900
IN EXCLUDED THE LOCATION OF THE ERDVIRONMENT TIPS. 2, IN THE FILLION 664.10 sq.m. area premi…
Commercialin Grabupeliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Grabupeliai, Lithuania
40 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
For sale, the pigmeat business. 24,000 pcs can be grown for sale per year. pigs. About 16,00…

Properties features in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
