Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County

Commercial real estate in Siauliai County, Lithuania

Šiauliai
4
Radviliskis
3
Baisogala
2
Joniskis
1
Naujoji Akmene
1
16 properties total found
Commercialin Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
51 m² 1 Floor
€ 39,900
COUNTRY TRAVEL TWO SALE TRADE IN THE DVAR G, WAY ADVANTAGES - Portable commercial destinati…
Commercialin Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Radviliskis, Lithuania
782 m² 1 Floor
€ 199,000
Are you planning to invest in real estate? We have an offer for you! SELDING THE PRIPALITY O…
Commercialin Baisogala, Lithuania
Commercial
Baisogala, Lithuania
41 m² 1 Floor
€ 30,900
SELDING THE CENTRAL OF THE LIGHT PATALP IN THE RADVILIC PARTY!!! __________________________…
Commercialin Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Radviliskis, Lithuania
95 m² 1 Floor
€ 110,000
Commercialin Kepaliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kepaliai, Lithuania
500 m² 2 Floor
€ 19,000
SELLED MEAUINIC BUILDING OF TWO HIGHS. JONIC RAJ. 4 KM. IN THE CITIZENS, I FROM THE JONIC CI…
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
80 m²
€ 31,000
IN CENTRAL DAL OF THE CITY OF THE SERMS, PATALPA ADVANTAGES - In the heart of the city - Th…
Commercialin Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Radviliskis, Lithuania
38 m² 1 Floor
€ 25,000
SELLING PART OF THE BUILDING IN THE RADVILICITY, MAIRONIO G. 33 PATALP CHOICE LIVING, THANK …
Commercialin Sutkunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Sutkunai, Lithuania
1 023 m² 1 Floor
€ 15,000
SELLING OTHER LAST BUILDING BERDING SAMPLE K. JONIC RAJ. ----------------------------------…
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
80 m² 2 Floor
€ 89,000
IN CENTRAL CITY PARTICIPANT TO COMPATIBLE PATAL PATAL PATALS! VERY GOOD INVESTMENT! PIGS HE…
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
250 m²
€ 500,000
SELLING THE COMMERCIAL- PRODUCTIONAL PATALS! EXCLUSIVE OFFER TO WHICH YOUR BUSINESS OR EXPLA…
Commercialin Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Commercial
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
493 m² 1 Floor
€ 89,000
SELLING 493.15 KV.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRIAL PATALTS WITH EXCLUDED 0.1028 HA IN THE LIGHT N.…
Commercialin Aukstieji, Lithuania
Commercial
Aukstieji, Lithuania
2 027 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
Commercialin Baisogala, Lithuania
Commercial
Baisogala, Lithuania
155 m² 1 Floor
€ 45,000
Commercialin Joniskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Joniskis, Lithuania
585 m² 1 Floor
€ 49,900
Commercialin Zvynakiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Zvynakiai, Lithuania
10 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale, the pork business. 12,000 pieces can be grown for sale per year. pigs. Currently, …
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,400,000
100% rented facility Return on investment 8.8%. For sale & nbsp; Building complex Total area…

Properties features in Siauliai County, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir