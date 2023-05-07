Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
€ 249,000
Commercial in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 904 m²
Floor 2
€ 56,000
Realting.com
