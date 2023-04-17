Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Plunges rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Kuliai
1
4 properties total found
Commercialin Kuliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kuliai, Lithuania
6 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
Grain warehouse, mill, two farms, and land under plots are sold. Grain warehouse – area abou…
Commercialin Varkaliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Varkaliai, Lithuania
10 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 600,000
Farms with administrative building, pig slaughterhouse and autoservis are sold. The plot inc…
Commercialin Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Commercial
Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
12 800 m² Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Farms with an administrative building, a pig slaughterhouse, and a garage for sale. The site…
Commercialin Plunge, Lithuania
Commercial
Plunge, Lithuania
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Meat processing business for sale. About 10 tons of meat are processed in one shift, 10 empl…

Properties features in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir