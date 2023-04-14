Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Investment
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Commercial real estate in Panevezys County, Lithuania
Panevėžys
8
Rokiskis
2
Birzai
1
Raguva
1
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
44 m²
1 Floor
€ 48,000
SELLING THE GATVIRONMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATALP IN THE GATVER, THE CANEVIEW. Premises are…
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
301 m²
3 Floor
€ 260,000
WE ARE SELLING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE PANEVENTION, RESPUBLIC G., THE TRANSACTIONAL INVESTIG…
Commercial
Dembava, Lithuania
39 m²
1 Floor
€ 5,500
SELLED MEAINIC, IN DEMBAV, PAJUM PL, ERDVUS GARROW WITH THE ROUSE. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Sa…
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
46 m²
1 Floor
€ 25,000
SELL CIRPED BUSINESS IN THE CANEVER! The fully equipped hairdresser is located in the center…
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
139 m²
€ 79,900
SELLING OF THE PANCHASB, PROJECTED G.20A, WITH LOSSING SECTION. BUILDING THE KOMERCINE ACTIV…
Commercial
Birzai, Lithuania
101 m²
1 Floor
€ 49,000
ATTENTION INVESTIGATIONS !!! SELECTION OF THE TRADE PROPERTY CALCULATION, BIRD. PATALPOS SUR…
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
306 m²
1 Floor
€ 115,000
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
445 m²
1 Floor
€ 79,000
OPENING BUSINESS AND PATAL POS PANEVISH CITY CENTER!!! The fully equipped night club “ SKRYD…
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
160 m²
1 Floor
€ 100,000
OPENING ACTIVITY FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION AND PRAMOGRESS IN THE PANEVENTION (PATALPOS TO LOCTA…
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
34 m²
1 Floor
€ 43,000
STATIBENE MARKET G. SELECTION OF PATALKS, ELECTIVE CIRPONSORS OR RETURN SERVICES, ADMINISTRA…
Commercial
Rokiskis, Lithuania
183 m²
1 Floor
€ 249,000
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
Commercial
Kuckai, Lithuania
1 990 m²
1 Floor
€ 329,000
COMMERCIAL, PRODUCTION AND STORAGE PROPERING BUILDINGS FOR SALE FERMOS K., INVITES SEN., IN …
Commercial
Rokiskis, Lithuania
904 m²
2 Floor
€ 56,000
Hotel sold in the centre of Rokiškis city Independence Square Location: Independence a. 25,…
Commercial
Slavinciskis, Lithuania
4 287 m²
€ 130,000
THE BUILDING COMPLEX FOR SALE IS A FOUR-STORY BUILDING AND PART OF A TWO-STORY BUILDING IN T…
Properties features in Panevezys County, Lithuania
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map