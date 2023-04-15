Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Marijampole County, Lithuania

Commercialin Jure, Lithuania
Commercial
Jure, Lithuania
89 m² 1 Floor
€ 45,000
The premises for sale are suitable for the store, office. The purpose of the premises to be …
Commercialin Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
30 793 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
FERM COMPLEX WITH LAND FLIGHT IN THE WIND OF BALVE K., VILKAVIOR RAJ. THE FERM COMPLEX IS MA…
Commercialin Azuolynas, Lithuania
Commercial
Azuolynas, Lithuania
781 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
Former soft-legged game farm Marijampolės sav. Zvinishkiai k. 3 The premises are equipped in…
Commercialin Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial
Marijampole, Lithuania
856 m² 1 Floor
€ 520,000
PRESENTAL, ADMINISTRACICAL, SANDOMOTION PATALPOS WITH 3.56 HA LAND SECTION! STRATEGIC PATOGI…
Commercialin Kisiniskiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kisiniskiai, Lithuania
3 527 m²
€ 380,000
Commercialin Mokolai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mokolai, Lithuania
101 m² 1 Floor
€ 33,275
SECTION IN THE CITY WITH BUILDING UNICIAL IDEA GENERAL INFORMATION •Total plot area - 6.68 …
Commercialin Mazoji Senaziske, Lithuania
Commercial
Mazoji Senaziske, Lithuania
260 m² 1 Floor
€ 38,000
¡PUTIN INVESTMENT! AJTIS TO 2 HEKTARAIS FOR THE FOREIGNER ----------------------------------…
Commercialin Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
38 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,000
DESCRIPTION OF TRADE SPATALS: - Location: Wolf City Center, Basanavičius Square - High – 1; …
Commercialin Marijampole, Lithuania
Commercial
Marijampole, Lithuania
57 m² 1 Floor
€ 144,000
Two fully equipped business premises are sold on the ground floor of a new class A building …

