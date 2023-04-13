Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

33 properties total found
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
40 m² 1 Floor
€ 75,000
SUBJECTING THE PRIPPOSAL OF THE COMMERCIAL - TRADE GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area - 40.46 …
Commercialin Darguziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Darguziai, Lithuania
704 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,499,000
RETS CHANGED THE POSSIBILITY TO BUY UNICAL INVESTICIN OBJECT IN THE CARTON. CLAIR r. Provenc…
Commercialin Darguziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Darguziai, Lithuania
704 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,499,000
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
48 m² 1 Floor
€ 110,000
Klaipeda Peace Pr. CIRPYKLA, which is successful in beauty and health services -------------…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
485 m² 1 Floor
€ 980,000
485 KV is SALE. M. BUILDING WITH THE LAND OF THE LAND IN THE CLASS! IN ONE BUILDING OF THE T…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
420 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
SELLING THE CREATMENT ADMINISTRATIVE PATALP IN THE COUNCIL, HIGHITY G. 5 WITH I WILL BE INCL…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
40 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,000
SUBJECTING THE PRIPPOSAL OF THE COMMERCIAL - TRADE GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area - 40.46 …
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
91 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
PROPERTY OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL BUDELICIEM 13 -separate entrance; -patalpos renovated -plas…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
41 m² 1 Floor
€ 33,500
SELLING PATALP IN THE CARTON, CINTJONIC G. 11A 40.67 sq. M. m of commercial space in Silk, C…
Commercialin Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial
Palanga, Lithuania
43 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,000
Commercial facilities are available on Palanga City Center on the main city street. Separate…
Commercialin Pagryniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pagryniai, Lithuania
388 m² 1 Floor
€ 108,000
CLASS BUILDING THE ERDUS BUILDING WITH 18.69 ARS COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATE IN THE BASIS, NATU…
Commercialin Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial
Rusne, Lithuania
49 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,000
Commercialin Darbenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Darbenai, Lithuania
1 376 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Building for sale - 1375.52 sq.m ( former pork) with 1.0027 ha of land. Asset information: …
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
1 062 m² 1 Floor
€ 439,000
NATURAL VUS TRADE BUILDING IN THE CITY OF THE SILUTE Spacious 1061.50 sqm. m. Rooms in the h…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
85 m² 1 Floor
€ 125,000
IN THE CENTRAL BATCH OF THE SOUTH CENTRAL SURVEY LITHUANIAN G. 30 Several separate premises …
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
1 720 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
SELLING BUILDING-METAL DIRBTUISH WITH EQUIPMENT AND 49.24 ARR COMMERCIAL LAST For sale 1719.…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
83 m² 1 Floor
€ 60,000
SELLING PATALP IN THE CREATMENT, V.KUDIRK G. 20C Light and spacious rooms for sale in Silk, …
Commercialin Juknaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Juknaiciai, Lithuania
624 m² 2 Floor
€ 95,000
PROPERTY - BAR "PRELAND", BLOOD SALON PATALPOS AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS Catering and serv…
Commercialin Silute, Lithuania
Commercial
Silute, Lithuania
664 m² 1 Floor
€ 249,900
IN EXCLUDED THE LOCATION OF THE ERDVIRONMENT TIPS. 2, IN THE FILLION 664.10 sq.m. area premi…
Commercialin Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial
Palanga, Lithuania
27 m² 1 Floor
€ 95,000
Administrative destinations with separate entrance are sold in the Palanga Center, a parking…
Commercialin Grabupeliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Grabupeliai, Lithuania
40 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
For sale, the pigmeat business. 24,000 pcs can be grown for sale per year. pigs. About 16,00…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
58 m² 3 Floor
€ 125,000
SELLING THE BIURO PATALP IN A DEPENDED NAME CLASS, WHITE PR. 123, WITH THE PANORAMIN VIDI TO…
Commercialin Pyktiske, Lithuania
Commercial
Pyktiske, Lithuania
1 977 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
SALE OF THE BUILDING OF PRODUCTION ANTE IN THE RAJON LIST. When building the IS SANDATER AN…
Commercialin Neringa, Lithuania
Commercial
Neringa, Lithuania
28 m² 1 Floor
€ 267,000
SELDING THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN EXCLUSIVE PLACE - NIDOS CITY CENTRE! Nida is a resort settle…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
7 400 m²
€ 3,993
Multifunctional premises for trade, offices and storage in the new complex in Klaipeda FOR R…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
130 m²
€ 50,000
For sale 8-9 ( about 130 sq.m ) parking spaces in the underground park in the center of Klai…
Commercial 1 roomin Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania
Commercial 1 room
Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 297 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Pig business for sale. 24,000 units can be grown for sale per year. About 16,000 pigs are cu…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
109 m² 3 Floor
€ 106,000
IN THE CLASS, FORESTIGATION, FORESTIGATION, FOR THE PATALPES OF PRODUCTION AND ADMINISTRATIV…
Commercialin Priekule, Lithuania
Commercial
Priekule, Lithuania
862 m² 1 Floor
€ 450,000
In the center of the front, next to the main street, a commercial building is sold. There …
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
65 m² 1 Floor
€ 99,000
COMMERCIAL PATALS FOR SALE IN THE CENTER CENTER (S. HIMKAUS G.) The city center itself sell…

