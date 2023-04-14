Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Klaipeda, Lithuania

11 properties total found
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
40 m² 1 Floor
€ 75,000
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
48 m² 1 Floor
€ 110,000
Klaipeda Peace Pr. CIRPYKLA, which is successful in beauty and health services -------------…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
485 m² 1 Floor
€ 980,000
485 KV is SALE. M. BUILDING WITH THE LAND OF THE LAND IN THE CLASS! IN ONE BUILDING OF THE T…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
40 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,000
SUBJECTING THE PRIPPOSAL OF THE COMMERCIAL - TRADE GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area - 40.46 …
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
91 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
PROPERTY OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL BUDELICIEM 13 -separate entrance; -patalpos renovated -plas…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
58 m² 3 Floor
€ 125,000
SELLING THE BIURO PATALP IN A DEPENDED NAME CLASS, WHITE PR. 123, WITH THE PANORAMIN VIDI TO…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
7 400 m²
€ 3,993
Multifunctional premises for trade, offices and storage in the new complex in Klaipeda FOR R…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
130 m²
€ 50,000
For sale 8-9 ( about 130 sq.m ) parking spaces in the underground park in the center of Klai…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
109 m² 3 Floor
€ 106,000
IN THE CLASS, FORESTIGATION, FORESTIGATION, FOR THE PATALPES OF PRODUCTION AND ADMINISTRATIV…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
65 m² 1 Floor
€ 99,000
COMMERCIAL PATALS FOR SALE IN THE CENTER CENTER (S. HIMKAUS G.) The city center itself sell…
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
309 m²
€ 500,000
NEW CONSTRUCTIONS FOR SALE HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS INSTALLED 308 KV.M. ADMINISTRATIVE/COMERCI…

