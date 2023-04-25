Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kaunas, Lithuania

29 properties total found
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
108 m² 1 Floor
€ 269,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
149 m² 3 Floor
€ 297,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
115 m² 1 Floor
€ 327,266
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 400,000
SELDING PRODUCTION - SANDATORY AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS R. CALANT G., PETITISTS! 1 KM. IK…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
95 m²
€ 25,000
If you are looking for cheap rooms and have creative ideas, this object - just for you. The …
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
502 m² 1 Floor
€ 670,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
312 m²
€ 550,000
IN ONE OF THE LABELS IN THE BALK BALK OF THE BALKERS AND THE PRESSON WIND, IN GREAT, THE HIM…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
39 m² 1 Floor
€ 165,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
71 m² 1 Floor
€ 30,000
SELLING 2- THEIR WARROWS WITH THE ROURS! ---------------------------------------------------…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
207 m² 4 Floor
€ 204,544
SELLING ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS SAVANORS PR.! ______________________________________________…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
73 m² 1 Floor
€ 129,000
PUTION INVESTMENT FOR YOUR BUSINESS – FULL EQUIPMENT ODONTOLOGY CLINICAL PATALPOSP. LIGHT G.…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
144 m² 1 Floor
€ 46,000
FOR SALE OF TRADE/ SANDATORY PRIPAL IN THE CREATMENT OF THE CREATMENT! TIPS TURNING MANY AD…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
150 m² 1 Floor
€ 253,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
52 m² 2 Floor
€ 99,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
125 m² 1 Floor
€ 220,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
90 m²
€ 319,000
FOR SALE OF THE MATERIAL LAST LAST IN AL, STRATEGIC PATOGICAL PLACE, QUALITY EQUIPMENT WITH …
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
431 m² 1 Floor
€ 295,000
SELECTION OF THE COMMERCIAL/PROVAL SUBJECT WITH LAND SECTION 15.39 IN THE ARIES, THE CARMATE…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
143 m² 1 Floor
€ 119,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
75 m² 1 Floor
€ 152,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
340 m² 2 Floor
€ 648,000
INVESTMENT CITY CENTRE - LIFE, WORK OR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Rooms for sale for the installa…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
77 m²
€ 109,800
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 464 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Administrative premises for sale in Friendship, Kaunas Friendship g. Administrative destina…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
489 m² 1 Floor
€ 97,000
Former hideout for sale 408 sq.m. with nearby building 81 sqm. Panerian g, Viljampole, Kauna…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
53 m² 3 Floor
€ 74,999
INDICATING ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS, NETICAL EVENTS ACTIVITIES! BUILDING IN THE ITEM IN THE B…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
123 m² 1 Floor
€ 300,000
WE THINK THE PRICE OF THE COUNCIL, THE YPATING IN THE ACTIVE PLACE IN WHICH PRAYER LARGE PEO…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
104 m² 1 Floor
€ 168,000
PRESENTATION - ADMINISTRACICAL LAST PATALPOS K. DONELIUM G. The location of the premises is …
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
65 m² 5 Floor
€ 59,990
INDICATED INDICATED PALP ONE HIGH LOCATION COUNCIL CENTRE WITH 360° IMAGE __________________…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
296 m² 1 Floor
€ 230,000
¡INVESTICAL PROJECT IN THE HEART OF MAIN CHAINS! EXCLUSIVE POSSIBILITY, HISTORICAL GOAL – T…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
149 m² 1 Floor
€ 195,000
PROCEDURE NEW INSTALLATION LOFT-STUDY FOR SALE We invite you to get acquainted with the obj…
