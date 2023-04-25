Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kauno miesto savivaldybe
Kaunas
Commercial real estate in Kaunas, Lithuania
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
108 m²
1 Floor
€ 269,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
149 m²
3 Floor
€ 297,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
115 m²
1 Floor
€ 327,266
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 112 m²
1 Floor
€ 400,000
SELDING PRODUCTION - SANDATORY AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS R. CALANT G., PETITISTS! 1 KM. IK…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
95 m²
€ 25,000
If you are looking for cheap rooms and have creative ideas, this object - just for you. The …
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
502 m²
1 Floor
€ 670,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
312 m²
€ 550,000
IN ONE OF THE LABELS IN THE BALK BALK OF THE BALKERS AND THE PRESSON WIND, IN GREAT, THE HIM…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
39 m²
1 Floor
€ 165,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
71 m²
1 Floor
€ 30,000
SELLING 2- THEIR WARROWS WITH THE ROURS! ---------------------------------------------------…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
207 m²
4 Floor
€ 204,544
SELLING ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS SAVANORS PR.! ______________________________________________…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
73 m²
1 Floor
€ 129,000
PUTION INVESTMENT FOR YOUR BUSINESS – FULL EQUIPMENT ODONTOLOGY CLINICAL PATALPOSP. LIGHT G.…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
144 m²
1 Floor
€ 46,000
FOR SALE OF TRADE/ SANDATORY PRIPAL IN THE CREATMENT OF THE CREATMENT! TIPS TURNING MANY AD…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
150 m²
1 Floor
€ 253,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
52 m²
2 Floor
€ 99,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
125 m²
1 Floor
€ 220,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
90 m²
€ 319,000
FOR SALE OF THE MATERIAL LAST LAST IN AL, STRATEGIC PATOGICAL PLACE, QUALITY EQUIPMENT WITH …
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
431 m²
1 Floor
€ 295,000
SELECTION OF THE COMMERCIAL/PROVAL SUBJECT WITH LAND SECTION 15.39 IN THE ARIES, THE CARMATE…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
143 m²
1 Floor
€ 119,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
75 m²
1 Floor
€ 152,000
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
340 m²
2 Floor
€ 648,000
INVESTMENT CITY CENTRE - LIFE, WORK OR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Rooms for sale for the installa…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
77 m²
€ 109,800
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 464 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Administrative premises for sale in Friendship, Kaunas Friendship g. Administrative destina…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
489 m²
1 Floor
€ 97,000
Former hideout for sale 408 sq.m. with nearby building 81 sqm. Panerian g, Viljampole, Kauna…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
53 m²
3 Floor
€ 74,999
INDICATING ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS, NETICAL EVENTS ACTIVITIES! BUILDING IN THE ITEM IN THE B…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
123 m²
1 Floor
€ 300,000
WE THINK THE PRICE OF THE COUNCIL, THE YPATING IN THE ACTIVE PLACE IN WHICH PRAYER LARGE PEO…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
104 m²
1 Floor
€ 168,000
PRESENTATION - ADMINISTRACICAL LAST PATALPOS K. DONELIUM G. The location of the premises is …
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
65 m²
5 Floor
€ 59,990
INDICATED INDICATED PALP ONE HIGH LOCATION COUNCIL CENTRE WITH 360° IMAGE __________________…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
296 m²
1 Floor
€ 230,000
¡INVESTICAL PROJECT IN THE HEART OF MAIN CHAINS! EXCLUSIVE POSSIBILITY, HISTORICAL GOAL – T…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
149 m²
1 Floor
€ 195,000
PROCEDURE NEW INSTALLATION LOFT-STUDY FOR SALE We invite you to get acquainted with the obj…
