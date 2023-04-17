Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercialin Palaukoja, Lithuania
Commercial
Palaukoja, Lithuania
605 m² 1 Floor
€ 247,000
Commercialin Linkmenys, Lithuania
Commercial
Linkmenys, Lithuania
501 m² 1 Floor
€ 19,500
IGNALINOS R., KAZITICAL K. DO NOT SUBMIT TO LOSS SKLYPU MANY TO STATES. BACK AND RAMI SITUAT…

Properties features in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go