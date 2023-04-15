Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytaus miesto savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Alytaus miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Alytus
5
5 properties total found
Commercialin Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
3 488 m² 1 Floor
€ 499,999
Commercialin Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
225 m² 1 Floor
€ 199,000
NEW PRICE!!! SELLING 225.42 sq.m MODERN PATALPOS ALYTAUS CITY CENTRE. Premises currently ha…
Commercialin Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
459 m² 1 Floor
€ 344,250
ALYTAUS CITY CENTRE ISSUED 459 KV. M. COMMERCIAL PATALPOSES Premises can also be rented. P…
Commercialin Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
516 m² 1 Floor
€ 220,000
Commercialin Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
69 m² 1 Floor
€ 95,000
FOR SALE PRODUCTION AND OFFICE DESTINATION IN ITIN PATO IN THE ALYTA PLACE, COUNTRY TRADE CI…

