Investment Properties for Sale in Hungary

50 properties total found
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
800 m²
€ 1,060,589
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
271 m²
€ 1,007,559
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
269 m²
€ 445,447
Investmentin Gutorfoelde, Hungary
Investment
Gutorfoelde, Hungary
79 349 m²
€ 715,897
Investmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
850 m²
€ 583,324
Investmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 660 m²
€ 1,060,589
Investmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 044 m²
€ 607,187
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
90 m²
€ 1,299,221
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
711 m²
€ 662,603
10-apartment loft development project for sale in Budapest's 5th district. The project has a…
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
1 207 m²
€ 1,670,427
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
510 m²
€ 607,187
Investmentin Papa, Hungary
Investment
Papa, Hungary
893 m²
€ 397,721
Investmentin Ercsi, Hungary
Investment
Ercsi, Hungary
2 100 m²
€ 792,790
Investment 8 bathroomsin Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Investment 8 bathrooms
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
8 bath 715 m²
€ 715,465
Investmentin Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
422 m²
€ 198,860
Investmentin Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
1 345 m²
€ 1,426,492
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
501 m²
€ 397,721
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
276 m²
€ 662,868
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
442 m²
€ 397,721
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
300 m²
€ 397,721
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
1 231 m²
€ 2,100,000
Investmentin Kovagooers, Hungary
Investment
Kovagooers, Hungary
136 m²
€ 742,412
Investmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
Investment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,707,548
Investmentin Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Investment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
145 m²
€ 106,059
-
Investmentin Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
566 m²
€ 225,110
Investmentin Siklos, Hungary
Investment
Siklos, Hungary
44 921 m²
€ 2,359,810
SIKLÓS DEVELOPMENT AREA WITH INVESTMENT CONCEPT (Could be changed upon any different reques…
Investmentin Szany, Hungary
Investment
Szany, Hungary
899 m²
€ 190,641
Investmentin Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Investment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
450 m²
€ 119,051
Investmentin Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Investment
Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
350 m²
€ 60,984
Investmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Investment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 400 m²
€ 1,325,736

