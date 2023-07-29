Belarus
Shops for sale in Minsk, Belarus
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
75 m²
1
€ 144,134
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
28 m²
2/18
A modern beauty studio with a quality repair! Address: Minsk, Dr. Dzerzhinsky Ave. 24 - The …
€ 63,002
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
38 m²
1/25
Multifunctional premises for sale in Minsk-world Address: Minsk, st. Savitsky, d. twenty - T…
€ 98,540
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
22 m²
1
€ 36,061
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
55 m²
1
Sale of a retail space in a densely populated area at ul. Neman, 3 ( Mr. Stone Gorka-5 ). Ob…
€ 72,429
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
86 m²
1/9
€ 116
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
20 m²
3/4
In the shopping center "Auto-Sad" is for sale a retail space. Good location. The price is re…
€ 13,598
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
10 m²
1/4
In the shopping center "Auto-Sad" is for sale a retail space. Good location. The price is re…
€ 7,252
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
126 m²
1
We sell the premises for the store 127.6 sq.m. in a multifunctional automobile complex on th…
€ 102,797
Recommend
Shop 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4
339 m²
1/21
ATTENTION!!! We offer you a wonderful option for the price of the developer, a bright and sp…
€ 630,018
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
45 m²
1
Room for sale. St. Yakubovsky 66. The total area of 44.7 sq.m. At the moment, it is rented f…
€ 32,634
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
75 m²
3
The premises for sale, on the 3rd floor, has an area of 75 m2. Shopping and entertainment ce…
€ 115,579
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
62 m²
1
For sale retail space on the 1st floor, with a separate entrance group, with an area of 61.6…
€ 111,681
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
145 m²
2/18
The price is reduced! The administrative premises ( beauty salon, services, etc. ) with a to…
€ 289,000
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
58 m²
3
The premises for sale, on the 3rd floor, has an area of 57.7 m2, and is rented out. Sh…
€ 88,919
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
26 m²
3
€ 39,451
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
68 m²
1/4
The room is located in a historic building on a pedestrian street. The first floor, a separa…
€ 175,680
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
15 m²
1/1
€ 90,650
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
48 m²
1
Sale of a retail space for Independence The premises on the ground floor with a separate ent…
€ 87,024
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
57 m²
1/16
At Kizhevatova 1, a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus stops, t…
€ 93,885
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
47 m²
1/16
€ 78,210
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
53 m²
1/16
At Kizhevatova 1, a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus stops, t…
€ 86,790
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
43 m²
1/16
At Kizhevatova 1A, a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus stops, …
€ 70,455
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
43 m²
1/16
€ 70,455
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
39 m²
1/16
At Kizhevatova 1, within a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus s…
€ 63,855
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
38 m²
1/16
€ 63,030
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
53 m²
1/21
On the crowded street of Igor Luchenko, a three-minute walk from the public transport stop, …
€ 99,814
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
43 m²
1/25
In a busy place on Aerodromnaya St., one minute from the public transport stop ( bus stop an…
€ 71,115
Recommend
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
43 m²
1/16
In a busy place on Kizhevatova St., two minutes from the public transport stop ( bus, trolle…
€ 70,455
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
50 m²
1/10
Sale of premises on Troubles 45 with a separate entrance. The 49.5 m2 room is located on the…
€ 67,988
Recommend
