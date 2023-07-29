Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Minsk, Belarus

commercial property
442
restaurants
13
offices
132
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
79 properties total found
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
€ 144,134
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/18
A modern beauty studio with a quality repair! Address: Minsk, Dr. Dzerzhinsky Ave. 24 - The …
€ 63,002
Shop 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/25
Multifunctional premises for sale in Minsk-world Address: Minsk, st. Savitsky, d. twenty - T…
€ 98,540
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
€ 36,061
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Sale of a retail space in a densely populated area at ul. Neman, 3 ( Mr. Stone Gorka-5 ). Ob…
€ 72,429
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 116
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/4
In the shopping center "Auto-Sad" is for sale a retail space. Good location. The price is re…
€ 13,598
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/4
In the shopping center "Auto-Sad" is for sale a retail space. Good location. The price is re…
€ 7,252
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
We sell the premises for the store 127.6 sq.m. in a multifunctional automobile complex on th…
€ 102,797
Shop 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 339 m²
Floor 1/21
ATTENTION!!! We offer you a wonderful option for the price of the developer, a bright and sp…
€ 630,018
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Room for sale. St. Yakubovsky 66. The total area of 44.7 sq.m. At the moment, it is rented f…
€ 32,634
Shop 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
The premises for sale, on the 3rd floor, has an area of 75 m2. Shopping and entertainment ce…
€ 115,579
Shop 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
For sale retail space on the 1st floor, with a separate entrance group, with an area of 61.6…
€ 111,681
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/18
The price is reduced! The administrative premises ( beauty salon, services, etc. ) with a to…
€ 289,000
Shop 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
The premises for sale, on the 3rd floor, has an area of 57.7 m2, and is rented out.  Sh…
€ 88,919
Shop 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
€ 39,451
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
The room is located in a historic building on a pedestrian street. The first floor, a separa…
€ 175,680
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 90,650
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Sale of a retail space for Independence The premises on the ground floor with a separate ent…
€ 87,024
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/16
At Kizhevatova 1, a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus stops, t…
€ 93,885
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/16
€ 78,210
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/16
At Kizhevatova 1, a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus stops, t…
€ 86,790
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/16
At Kizhevatova 1A, a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus stops, …
€ 70,455
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/16
€ 70,455
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/16
At Kizhevatova 1, within a two-minute walk from the <TAG1 public transport stop> bus s…
€ 63,855
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/16
€ 63,030
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/21
On the crowded street of Igor Luchenko, a three-minute walk from the public transport stop, …
€ 99,814
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/25
In a busy place on Aerodromnaya St., one minute from the public transport stop ( bus stop an…
€ 71,115
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/16
In a busy place on Kizhevatova St., two minutes from the public transport stop ( bus, trolle…
€ 70,455
Shop 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
Sale of premises on Troubles 45 with a separate entrance. The 49.5 m2 room is located on the…
€ 67,988
