  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

commercial property
442
restaurants
13
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
shops
84
122 properties total found
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 53,484
Office 8 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 8 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 240,676
Office 13 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 13 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 13
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 525,824
Office 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 302,191
Office 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 120,438
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/16
€ 31,272
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 89,925
Office 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 165,250
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 821 m²
Floor 9
Commercial premises in the prestigious BC Sofit  Address: g. Minsk, per. Sofya Kovalevs…
€ 906,500
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 33,722
Office 12 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 12 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/4
Rental of premises for success in BC "D16" Address: Minsk, st. Dolgobrodskaya, d. sixteen Yo…
€ 258
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 68,006
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 243 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 226,625
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/17
€ 32,634
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/16
       Administrative premises for sale in BC "Sail "    - Tot…
€ 38,980
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 116
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/9
Office for sale, 2 cabinets ( 22.6 sq.m. + 8.2 sq.m. ) + car-location in underground parking…
€ 58,923
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 66,138
Office 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 118,924
Office 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 154,332
Office 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
For long-term rental office space located at. Minsk, st. Timiryazeva, 65a ( Business Center …
€ 346
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 5
Studio-workshop for sale 39.2 meters in the elite LCD Yasnaya Bor, near the metro station Ur…
€ 38,526
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/6
Administrative premises in a modern office building on Surganova Street, 61 ( Sovetsky distr…
€ 149,573
Office 9 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 9 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/5
 Sale of administrative premises. 2 floors, the room is located at the address. Minsk, …
Price on request
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/3
Compact administrative premises for sale 20.6m with good new repairs.  The office is eq…
€ 30,821
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Excellent modern office for sale in a Class A business center on ul. Timiryazeva, 72/1. An …
€ 116,939
Office 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5
Office for sale: 23.1 m2. 5th floor. Good driveways. A lively place. Nice repair. It is po…
€ 19,893
Office 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 41,699
Office 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/6
€ 135,522
Office 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/8
Sale of office space in BC « Kamennogorsk ». The total area of – 35.2 sq.m consists of two o…
€ 34,447
