  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Sihanoukville
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

condos
4
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9
The first line of the Gulf of Thailand. Minimal first call. Long delay. For a mortgage at 10…
$99,763
1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 17/30
Project description.  Time Square 10 is a three-tower residential complex on the first line…
$47,810
VAT
1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6
Fire workshops! 🔥 Start selling on the first line of OKEAHA. BXOD IN CAMBOJU OT $10210🌟TOP D…
$51,049
