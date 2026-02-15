Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Sihanoukville
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

condos
4
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 17/30
Project description.  Time Square 10 is a three-tower residential complex on the first line…
$47,810
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go