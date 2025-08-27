Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Sihanoukville
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Condo Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Time Square 10 – Otres Beach’s Next Iconic Investment Step into the future of Sihanoukville …
$54,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Time Square 10 – Otres Beach’s Next Iconic Investment Step into the future of Sihanoukville …
$54,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Time Square 10 – Otres Beach’s Next Iconic Investment Step into the future of Sihanoukville …
$54,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Tut TravelTut Travel
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go