Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Nadejda
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nadejda, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 97 m²
Floor 8/15
€154,990
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-bedroom apartment sq. Hope 2 with bonus terrace 88 s…
€150,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in Nadezhda 1. The apartment is loca…
€99,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment in Nadezhda .The b…
€165,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
€136,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/6
€125,188
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Hope 2 in a communicative place …
€90,215
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Hope 2 in a communicative place …
€97,356
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Hope 2 in a communicative plac…
€123,270
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment with TWO PARCOMES is for sale in. Nadezhda …
€146,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Nadejda, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir