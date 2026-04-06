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Hotels for sale in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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Hotel 74 m² in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hotel 74 m²
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 bedroom flat with sea view. Available for sale in the heart of Ipanema. This modern flat …
$765,445
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