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Pool Apartments for sale in Regiao Metropolitana de Sao Paulo, Brazil

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Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo
14
São Paulo
12
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10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 19/12
Experience the best of São Paulo living in this stunning new condominium in Vila Mariana. Th…
$218,022
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 23/3
Experience the best of São Paulo living in this stunning new condominium in Vila Mariana. Th…
$267,398
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 16/16
Discover the privilege of living in one of São Paulo's most sought-after neighborhoods. This…
$422,512
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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AdriastarAdriastar
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/20
Unusual studio 39 square meters. in one of the lively areas of the city of São Paulo, 300 me…
$119,245
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 12/12
Experience the best of São Paulo's Zona Oeste in this stunning new condominium, ready to mov…
$139,233
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Habita
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/3
São Paulo, Brazil's vibrant city, offers a unique blend of urban excitement and comfort, mak…
$224,907
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Habita
Languages
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/27
We offer apartments from studios to 2+1 already in a ready-made complex for living and for r…
$110,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/13
Experience the best of São Paulo in this stunning 1-bedroom condominium in Vila Nova Conquis…
$163,517
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Habita
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 29/29
Experience the best of São Paulo's Southwest Goiás region in this stunning new condominium i…
$172,603
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Habita
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/13
Experience the best of São Paulo's Northeast MT in this stunning new condominium in Consolaç…
$70,612
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Regiao Metropolitana de Sao Paulo

1 BHK

Properties features in Regiao Metropolitana de Sao Paulo, Brazil

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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