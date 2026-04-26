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Apartments for sale in Regiao Imediata de Dracena, Brazil

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Apartment in Sao Joao do Pau dAlho, Brazil
Apartment
Sao Joao do Pau dAlho, Brazil
Area 39 m²
✈️ Investment property in Brazil - near the airport of Songonhas (Sao Paulo)💼 A rented apart…
$123,000
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