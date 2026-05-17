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Studios for Sale in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo, Brazil

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/20
Unusual studio 39 square meters. in one of the lively areas of the city of São Paulo, 300 me…
$119,245
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1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/27
We offer apartments from studios to 2+1 already in a ready-made complex for living and for r…
$110,000
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Properties features in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo, Brazil

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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