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Apartments with garage for sale in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo, Brazil

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Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo
14
São Paulo
12
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/27
We offer apartments from studios to 2+1 already in a ready-made complex for living and for r…
$110,000
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Property types in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo

1 BHK

Properties features in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo, Brazil

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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