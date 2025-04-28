Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
5
5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
$6,151
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Duplex penthouse for long-term rental of 4 bedrooms in Ipanema semi furnished Discover t…
$11,423
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Splendid Penthouse Duplex for rent, Sea View in Ipanema Beach Post 8 with - 340m² - 3 Bedroo…
$4,401
per month
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Spectacular 5 bedroom triplex penthouse for rent in Ipanema with swimming pool and sauna wit…
$4,587
per month
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro in our sophisticated penthouse available for rent i…
$10,563
per month
