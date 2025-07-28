Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Upper Austria
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Upper Austria, Austria

сommercial property
3
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 552 m² in Steyr, Austria
Investment 1 552 m²
Steyr, Austria
Area 1 552 m²
TOP investment object - the interest rate house is 100% rented, no void - best location! De…
$705,930
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go