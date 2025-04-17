Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. St Kathrein am Hauenstein
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in St Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
1,5AutostundennachWienSpar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5M…
$705
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
hauensteinhof: The first settlement The thoughtful design and the concept of space adapted…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Spar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5MinutenzuFußMittelschul…
$746
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Spar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5MinutenzuFußMittelschul…
$791
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes