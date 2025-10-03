Apartment in a new building GOLEM

New residence in Golem, only 150 meters from the sea.

A modern building is being developed in one of the most sought-after coastal areas, designed to offer comfort and functional spaces for living or investment. The project will offer 1+1, 2+1 and duplex apartments, organized in a practical way and with plenty of natural light.

The location close to the sea and the continuous development of the area make this property a very good opportunity for year-round living or investment.

Prices start from 900 euro/m².