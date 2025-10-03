  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Apartment in a new building GOLEM

Apartment in a new building GOLEM

Golem, Albania
from
$80,663
from
$1,037/m²
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 34945
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

New residence in Golem, only 150 meters from the sea.

A modern building is being developed in one of the most sought-after coastal areas, designed to offer comfort and functional spaces for living or investment. The project will offer 1+1, 2+1 and duplex apartments, organized in a practical way and with plenty of natural light.

The location close to the sea and the continuous development of the area make this property a very good opportunity for year-round living or investment.

Prices start from 900 euro/m².

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Grocery stores
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
Residential complex Liam Residence
Golem, Albania
Price on request
Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$73,072
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,065
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$354,139
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building GOLEM
Golem, Albania
from
$80,663
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Show all Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$208,942
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 70–294 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Turquoise Marina is an exceptional waterfront residential and marina development, redefining luxury coastal living along the Adriatic Sea in Hamallaj, Durrës. Strategically positioned on one of Albania’s most pristine and fast-emerging coastlines, this landmark project offers a rare opportun…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
203,961
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0
265,035
Villa
121.0 – 294.0
338,783 – 921,860
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Show all Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$106,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Area 61–135 m²
28 real estate properties 28
West Residence — new residential complex in the heart of Durrës West Residence is a modern off-plan development located in the Spitali area of Durrës, just a few minutes from the sea. The entire construction period is only 3 years, making it an attractive option both for living and invest…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.6 – 105.9
104,764 – 183,064
Apartment 2 rooms
97.2 – 111.0
168,044 – 192,733
Apartment 3 rooms
134.6
232,568
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Premium Premium
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
from
$99,489
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 68–85 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🌴 Palm Paradise Residence — Qerret, Kavajë Palm Paradise Residence is a modern coastal residential complex located in the peaceful seaside area of Qerret, one of the most sought-after destinations on Albania’s Adriatic coast. Designed to combine contemporary architecture, comfort, and nat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0 – 72.0
106,590 – 111,775
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
131,941
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Albania
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
03.10.2025
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
06.05.2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
Show all publications