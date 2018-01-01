  1. Realting.com
Red Feniks

Russia, Central Federal District Moscow
;
Red Feniks
Real estate agency
2008
English, Русский
www.redfeniksgroup.com
Company description

The international real estate agency RED FENIKS is the Russian representative of the foreign developers and the largest real estate agencies in Europe. The main advantage of the company is a large and accurate database of real estate objects and an impeccable reputation of partners. Our partners are the best and most professional companies, with well-selected staff and powerful legal support.

Our reputation and professionalism of our employees guarantee our customers high service and a great selection of real estate. Among our offers there are some exclusive ones that are offered only by our companies or our partner. We offer you an extensive database of high-quality objects of all types of real estate in Europe: apartments, townhouses, villas, houses, cottages, office, retail premises, as well as land for construction, investment projects.

The company RED FENIKS provides a full range of services in the field of foreign real estate.

Services
  • Analytical and advisory services on investments abroad;
  • Preliminary consultation on the purchase of real estate in Montenegro;
  • Organization of a trip to Montenegro;
  • Air tickets to Montenegro;
  • Viewing real estate in Montenegro;
  • Legal registration of the transaction in Montenegro;
  • Registration of a legal entity on the territory of Montenegro;
  • Assistance in the company conduction;
  • Assistance in obtaining a residence permit for our customers;
  • Assistance in servicing the acquired property (arrangement, repair, cleaning, security, payment of utility and tax payments).
Apartments
See all 695 properties
2 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
2 room apartment
San Siro
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
VB-10056. Апартаменты с бассейном и видом на озероВ небольшом жилом комплексе с недавно пост…
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
ЕС-291019-4. Апартамент в продажу в городе Альба Адриатика всего в 300 метрах от моряАпартам…
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Milan, Italy
2 room apartment
Milan
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
OC-004. Новая квартира в МиланеОписание: В старинном здании в миланском стиле начала 20 ве…
€ 299,250
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
VB-SANREA. Шикарный пентхаус в Сан РемоАпартамент расположен в небольшой резиденции, состоящ…
€ 1,800,000
Houses
See all 840 properties
Villa 5 room villa in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
San Felice del Benaco
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
VB-280418-1. Красивая вилла на первой линии озера ГардаЦена снижена с 6 000 000 до 4 500 000…
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Massino Visconti
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
VB-20067. Каменный коттедж на продажу в Бровелло КарпуньиноСельский дом на продажу на Альто …
€ 650,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germanello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Germanello
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
VB-VLAG. Вилла в новом потрясающем комплексе в ЛальоВилла в новом потрясающем комплексе в Ла…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
GH-DV001434. Престижная вилла с частным причаломПрекрасная вилла в современном стиле на перв…
€ 8,000,000
Commercial properties
See all 122 properties
Commercial in Narni, Italy
Commercial
Narni
Rooms 6
Area 930 m²
KK-1755. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. НарниДом (440 кв. М) был построен в конце 19 век…
€ 2,300,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda
Area 145 m²
GA-V000874. ИДЕАЛЬНОЕ КОММЕРЧЕСКОЕ ПОМЕЩЕНИЕ ДЛЯ КЕЙТЕРИНГА В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАУ въезда в…
€ 500,000
Commercial in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Commercial
San Giovanni Valdarno
Rooms 6
Area 7 000 m²
LD-3153. Имение класса люкс в верхнем Кьянти-ВальдарноСреди живописных извилистых холмов вер…
€ 10,000,001
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda
Area 77 m²
GA-V001269. МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в историческом центре…
€ 350,000
1 657 properties
Realting.com
Go