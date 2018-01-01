Company description

The international real estate agency RED FENIKS is the Russian representative of the foreign developers and the largest real estate agencies in Europe. The main advantage of the company is a large and accurate database of real estate objects and an impeccable reputation of partners. Our partners are the best and most professional companies, with well-selected staff and powerful legal support.

Our reputation and professionalism of our employees guarantee our customers high service and a great selection of real estate. Among our offers there are some exclusive ones that are offered only by our companies or our partner. We offer you an extensive database of high-quality objects of all types of real estate in Europe: apartments, townhouses, villas, houses, cottages, office, retail premises, as well as land for construction, investment projects.

The company RED FENIKS provides a full range of services in the field of foreign real estate.