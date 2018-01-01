Corner Group

Company description

The company "Corner Imobil" is a real estate agency working in the field of commercial real estate:

We are part of the main associations of real estate agencies of Moldova - UAI, APAIM (NAR), we cooperate with the leading largest real estate agency in Europe - RE/MAX.

There is an exit to the main networks - markets, pharmacies, banks, credit companies, restaurants, insurance brokers, IT offices, etc., and contracts with the main shopping and office centers have been concluded.

Our company respects and promotes the core values of the realtor profession and adheres to the Professional Ethics Code adopted by NAR