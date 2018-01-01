  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Corner Group

Corner Group

str. Caușeni 1, 42
;
Corner Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
Languages
Languages
Русский
Company description

The company "Corner Imobil" is a real estate agency working in the field of commercial real estate:

We are part of the main associations of real estate agencies of Moldova - UAI, APAIM (NAR), we cooperate with the leading largest real estate agency in Europe - RE/MAX. 

There is an exit to the main networks - markets, pharmacies, banks, credit companies, restaurants, insurance brokers, IT offices, etc., and contracts with the main shopping and office centers have been concluded. 

Our company respects and promotes the core values of the realtor profession and adheres to the Professional Ethics Code adopted by NAR

Our agents in Moldova
Kucherov Dmitriy
Kucherov Dmitriy
Realting.com
Go