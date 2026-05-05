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Villas for sale in Bronx County, United States

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49 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
In the charming area of Torreblanca, in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol.These exclusive residences…
$694,216
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Villa 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
This stunning single-level villa is situated on a spacious plot and boasts a large swimming …
$876,595
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Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Welcome to this new development of villas, located in the prestigious area of Torreblanca in…
$542,430
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AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
New development which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1…
$858,946
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Villa 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Beautiful open plan detached villa, renovated by the current owners to a high standard. thr…
$817,763
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Villa 7 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 7 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 522 m²
This stunning 7-bedroom villa in **Campo Mijas** offers spectacular views of both the city a…
$1,03M
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GrekodomGrekodom
Villa 5 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
We are happy to present this beautiful corner house, located in the unbeatable area of Lagar…
$764,815
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Villa 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Detached villa, 50 meters from minimarkets, restaurants, and cafes, and 400 meters from tran…
$529,487
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Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
, Nueva Andalucía, Costa del Sol. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Built 265 m². Setting : Close To…
$1,17M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Charming Semi-Detached Townhouse in Lower Calahonda – Costa del Sol Located in a beautifull…
$528,311
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Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
In the charming area of Torreblanca, in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol.These exclusive residences…
$694,216
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 8 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 670 m²
Unique Property with Three Independent Houses and B&B Potential in Mijas, Costa del Sol Set…
$1,12M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury in an exclusive development of villas and flats in Nueva Andalu…
$823,647
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Villa 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Exceptional Opportunity: Private Country House with Spacious Garden Plot This country house…
$436,533
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Villa 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury in an exclusive development of villas and flats in Nueva Andalu…
$853,063
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Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Welcome to this new development of villas, located in the prestigious area of Torreblanca in…
$549,490
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
This property boasts high-quality finishes, including granite floors, PVC Climalit windows w…
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Fantastic three bedroom semi detached villa in a gated community of Monte Elviria, La Mairen…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
OPORTUNIDAD!!!! Villa, San Pedro de Alcántara, a 500m de la playa 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, B…
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
New development of modern style villas located right on the golf course Cerrado del Aguila, …
$1,15M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Unique Villa with Panoramic View and Development Potential in Torreblanca - Costa del Sol …
$1,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
An exclusive complex of villas that begins with a second phase, a paradise on the Costa del …
$1,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
Introducing a truly captivating and value-packed opportunity—this stunning 5-bedroom detache…
$617,735
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Villa 1 bedroom in New York, United States
Villa 1 bedroom
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury in an exclusive development of villas and flats in Nueva Andalu…
$529,487
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Excellent opportunity to acquire a 600m2 corner plot with a charming rustic villa of 149m2. …
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Located in San Pedro de Alcantara, on the Costa del Sol, this villa presents a unique opport…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
This is a lovely family villa in a very desirable area, La Capellania, Benalmadena, located …
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
New development which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1…
$858,946
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Welcome to this new development of villas, located in the prestigious area of Torreblanca in…
$568,316
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Single-storey villa located in a quiet area of ​​Los Pacos, Fuengirola within walking distan…
$688,333
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Properties features in Bronx County, United States

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