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Villas for sale in Miami-Dade County, United States

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Miami
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20 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
house, (three bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen, garage in a cottage + two terraces.)
$200,028
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
SMART HOME Built to German Standards – Quiet Location, Everything Within Reach Modern smart …
$467,125
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
$2,35M
VAT
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CoexCoex
Villa 2 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Building Plot with House & Garage in Tološi, Podgorica – 783 m² Urban plot for sale (UP 334)…
$329,459
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
House for Sale, 212m2, Tološi, Podgorica (House with Yard – Furnished or Semi-FurnishedNet a…
$727,162
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This four bedroom villa is located in Kalimanj, Tivat. Positioned exactly between Porto Mont…
$2,12M
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Villa 5 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 805 m²
This luxurious villa situated on 700 sq.m in a pine forest on a plateau of 70 m above sea le…
Price on request
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 8 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 424 m²
A unique opportunity to own a fully renovated boutique property in Tivat, Montenegro, featur…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Reconstructed Stone House from 1919 – Near Budva, Kotor, Tivat, and Beaches For sale: Beauti…
$400,057
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
OCATION: Pričelje-Lakat bb (only 9 km from the city center) AREA OF THE HOUSE: Total area 1…
$224,738
VAT
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Villa 1 room in Miami, United States
Villa 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Located in one of the most beautiful parts of the Old Town, this authentic stone property of…
$694,216
VAT
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 6 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
$429,473
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
House - 200 m2 ( three bedrooms)The house is located on a plot of land - 2606 m2 Structure:H…
$423,590
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This beautie, located in Ivanovici, Budva gives you your own peace of heaven just 12 minutes…
$647,151
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This picturesque villa with private pool and SPAandWellness is located in Krasici,  a place …
$2,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
A new villa for sale in the hills of the small village of Zagora, at an altitude of 230m, wi…
$682,450
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two-bedroom villa of 264,46 m2 available off-plan in Lustica Bay’s new development on the go…
$2,95M
VAT
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 7 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 560 m²
A villa for sale with a panoramic view of the sea, 540m2 in Petrovac. It is located in a qui…
$1,18M
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Villa 1 room in Miami, United States
Villa 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
For sale: a fully furnished and equipped house with a gross area of 180 m² (registered in LN…
$127,077
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
A villa located in Kalimanj, Tivat that guarantees you a panoramic view of the entire Tivat …
$2,59M
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Properties features in Miami-Dade County, United States

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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