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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Miami-Dade County, United States

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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
$270,627
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Properties features in Miami-Dade County, United States

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