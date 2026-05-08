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Offices for Sale in Miami-Dade County, United States

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1 property total found
Office 12 m² in Miami, United States
Office 12 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
An office space of 12 m² is available for rent on Hercegovačka Street, located in the city c…
$471
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