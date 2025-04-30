Residence permit in United States

  1. Realting.com
About the Immigration Program

A visa allows you to come to the United States for the duration of your studies at a traditional educational institution: college, university, or language school.

Visa Benefits

  • You can legally stay in the United States until your studies at the educational institution expire.

  • Your family can come with you: spouse and children under 21.

  • During the validity of the visa, you have the right to leave the United States and appear.

  • As a student, you can work on-campus at educational institutions for up to 20 hours per week.

 

Student visa is one of the easiest ways to legally travel to the US for a long period. The best choice for adults is a language school. All you need to do is sign up for a language course, pay for tuition, and your vision school, through which you will enter the US. This way you can learn or improve English, take a closer look at the country and understand whether you want to continue living in America. Then you can change your status, for example, get recognition.

