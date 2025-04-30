Residence permit in United States

The visa gives the right to temporary residence in the United States for 3 years with the possibility of multiple extensions.
This is not an immigrant visa, and it does not lead to a Green Card. However, while in the States, you can switch to an EB-1 talent visa and get a Green Card. This is a reliable way to become a resident and then a US citizen based on career achievements.
Visa benefits
Processing takes from 3 months
You can move with your family (spouse and children)
You can extend your visa indefinitely
You can change employers
There are no requirements for staying in the country and no restrictions on travel
Moving does not require large investments
With an O-1 visa, you can live and do what you love in the United States without restrictions, while receiving an American salary.