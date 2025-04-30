  1. Realting.com
Residence permit in United States

Process duration: from 6 months
Costs: from
$12,523
About the Immigration Program

The visa gives the right to temporary residence in the United States for 3 years with the possibility of multiple extensions.

This is not an immigrant visa, and it does not lead to a Green Card. However, while in the States, you can switch to an EB-1 talent visa and get a Green Card. This is a reliable way to become a resident and then a US citizen based on career achievements.

We will help you process your case and get a visa in 6 months or less

 

 

Visa benefits

  • Processing takes from 3 months

  • You can move with your family (spouse and children)

  • You can extend your visa indefinitely

  • You can change employers

  • There are no requirements for staying in the country and no restrictions on travel

  • Moving does not require large investments

 

With an O-1 visa, you can live and do what you love in the United States without restrictions, while receiving an American salary.

