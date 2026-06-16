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Hotels for sale in Haines City, United States

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6 properties total found
Hotel 162 m² in Haines City, United States
Hotel 162 m²
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers 1,748 sq ft of comfortable living…
$289,000
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Hotel 162 m² in Haines City, United States
Hotel 162 m²
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers 1,748 sq ft of comfortable living…
$289,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Hotel 97 m² in Haines City, United States
Hotel 97 m²
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This well-designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 1,407 sq ft of comfortable living …
$265,000
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International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Hotel 97 m² in Haines City, United States
Hotel 97 m²
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This well-designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 1,407 sq ft of comfortable living …
$265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Hotel 162 m² in Haines City, United States
Hotel 162 m²
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers 1,748 sq ft of comfortable living…
$289,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Hotel 97 m² in Haines City, United States
Hotel 97 m²
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This well-designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 1,407 sq ft of comfortable living …
$265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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