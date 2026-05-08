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Monthly rent of villas in Florida, United States

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Miami
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15 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
5 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A house of 240m² is for rent on a 650m² plot in the Donja Gorica neighborhood of Podgorica. …
$1,765
per month
VAT
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6 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
6 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
$3,059
per month
VAT
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4 bedroom Villa in Miami, United States
4 bedroom Villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A spacious and functional family house is available for rent at the very beginning of Donja …
$1,765
per month
VAT
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5 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
5 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,765
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Miami, United States
4 bedroom Villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
For rent: an exclusive villa with a private pool located in Markovići, just 4 km from Budva.…
$3,530
per month
VAT
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5 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
5 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
5 bedroomsLarge bathroomSmall toiletLiving room, kitchen, and dining areaCovered garage for …
$1,059
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
3 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
A beautiful, newly built penthouse of 140 m² is available for rent, featuring 4 spacious ter…
$1,412
per month
VAT
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4 bedroom Villa in Miami, United States
4 bedroom Villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A large, family-friendly house, very conditional. On the ground floor separate one bedroom a…
$1,294
per month
VAT
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6 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
6 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
A house with an area of 370m², on a 1700m² plot, in Zabjelo, with 6 bedrooms, 2 large terrac…
$3,295
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
3 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A modern luxury house of 320 m² with terraces and a basement is for rent in Gornja Gorica, R…
$2,353
per month
VAT
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5 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
5 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica 📍 Location: Vojislava Grujića 2A🏠 Size: 500 m², 2 living rooms, 5 …
$4,118
per month
VAT
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Villa in Miami, United States
Villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Experience elegance and comfort in one of Podgorica’s most exclusive neighborhoods – Gorica …
$5,295
per month
VAT
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5 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
5 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious and desirable residential areas of Podgorica – Gorica…
$2,942
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
3 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
✨ Part of a House for Rent – Prime Location Near City Kvart ✨ A well-maintained and comforta…
$800
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom Villa in Miami, United States
1 bedroom Villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
$529
per month
VAT
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