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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Florida, United States

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Miami
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30 properties total found
Office 98 m² in Miami, United States
Office 98 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 98 m²
For lease – fully furnished office space with an area of 98m2, located in the Stari Aerodrom…
$2,353
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Commercial property 282 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 282 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 282 m²
A 282 m² commercial space is available for rent in Stari Aerodrom, Bemax Building . The spac…
$5,295
per month
VAT
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Office 57 m² in Miami, United States
Office 57 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Completely new commercial space, 57 m² 2 rooms 2 toilets 2 entrances Kitchen Air-conditioned…
$1,000
per month
VAT
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Commercial property 200 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 200 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Size: Ground floor: 100 m² Basement: 100 m² Terrace: 100 m² Monthly rent: €2,500 + VAT Prime…
$2,942
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 500 m² in Miami, United States
Office 500 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
An exceptional business space of 500 m² located on Bulevar Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, right ne…
$8,825
per month
VAT
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Commercial property in Miami, United States
Commercial property
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
For rent: 62 m² commercial/business space in the very heart of Podgorica city center, in a l…
$1
per month
VAT
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Office 94 m² in Miami, United States
Office 94 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
$1,765
per month
VAT
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Office 36 m² in Miami, United States
Office 36 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
36m2Location: New city - KIPSCeiling height is 4.40m - a gallery can be madePrice : 700 EUR …
$824
per month
VAT
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Office 190 m² in Miami, United States
Office 190 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A fully renovated and modernly equipped commercial space of 190 m² is available for rent, si…
$1,706
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 153 m² in Miami, United States
Office 153 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Area 153 m²
A premium business space located in the Master 88 complex at Stari Aerodrom, situated in a h…
$2,942
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 89 m² in Miami, United States
Office 89 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 89 m²
2 toilets2 Air conditioning4 cameras4 parking spacesThere are 2 windows that can be opened
$1,059
per month
VAT
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Commercial property 80 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 80 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
80 m² apartment is available for rent on the high ground floor of the first green building i…
$1,177
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 95 m² in Miami, United States
Office 95 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
A renovated 95 m² apartment is available for rent, located in an excellent area. The apartme…
$941
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 70 m² in Miami, United States
Office 70 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Discover a bright and functional 70m² office space ideal for a variety of business needs. Lo…
$1,412
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office in Miami, United States
Office
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
$471
per month
VAT
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Commercial property 300 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 300 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
A spacious commercial property is available, featuring 100 m² on the ground floor, 100 m² in…
$2,942
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office in Miami, United States
Office
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
For more information, please get in touch
$1
per month
VAT
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Office 153 m² in Miami, United States
Office 153 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 153 m²
Located in the exclusive business zone of Master 88 at Stari Aerodrom, this modern commercia…
$2,942
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Commercial property 30 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 30 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
An excellent opportunity to rent a turnkey hair salon in Zabjelo, offering 30 m² of fully eq…
$706
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 120 m² in Miami, United States
Office 120 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$1,941
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 28 m² in Miami, United States
Office 28 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
For more information, please contact us
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Commercial property 40 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 40 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
A commercial space of 40 m² is available for rent, located in the basement level of the Vekt…
$529
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Miami, United States
Office 50 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
two commercial spaces, one is 50 m² and the other is 41 m². They are next to each other and …
$12
per month
VAT
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Commercial property 96 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 96 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 96 m²
For rent: 93 m² commercial space in a prime location, directly on the main boulevard. 🔹 Open…
$1,765
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Commercial property 80 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 80 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A commercial space of 80m² is available for rent in a prime location in Stari Aerodrom, idea…
$824
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 57 m² in Miami, United States
Office 57 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
$1,177
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 75 m² in Miami, United States
Office 75 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$1,000
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 130 m² in Miami, United States
Office 130 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$1,765
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 45 m² in Miami, United States
Office 45 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
$1,412
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Commercial property 104 m² in Miami, United States
Commercial property 104 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
A commercial space with a total area of 104 m² is available for rent in the residential and …
$3,624
per month
VAT
Leave a request

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