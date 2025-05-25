Houses for sale in Florida, United States

Show property on map Show properties list
9 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Key Biscayne, United States
4 bedroom house
Key Biscayne, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Absolutely beautiful and remodeled home with great finishes and move-in ready. This stunning…
$1,74M
5 room house in Key Biscayne, United States
5 room house
Key Biscayne, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2/1
Fantastic new construction house with 5 Bedrooms, 6 baths 2 half baths. Porcelain tile floo…
$3,68M
3 room townhouse in Hollywood, United States
3 room townhouse
Hollywood, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 761 m²
Floor 1
One of the most available options in the finest complex. Uniqueness of this offer in that an…
$700,000
4 room house in Biscayne Park, United States
4 room house
Biscayne Park, United States
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 228 m²
Stunning and spacious one-storey house on a large plot of trees, in a great location in Miam…
$930,233
5 room house in Key Biscayne, United States
5 room house
Key Biscayne, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Andalusian style gem in exclusive, secure Mashta Island, to enjoy as is or transform to your…
$2,50M
6 room house in Miami Beach, United States
6 room house
Miami Beach, United States
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 511 m²
Contemporary and recently renovated, this house has 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, including 5,5…
$10,54M
5 room house in North Miami, United States
5 room house
North Miami, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 408 m²
Experience a luxurious life on a grand scale in this stunning turnkey estate with 5 bedrooms…
$2,11M
4 room house in Miami, United States
4 room house
Miami, United States
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
Come live on the waterfront! This luxurious oasis is located on a dead end street in a prest…
$3,10M
6 room house in Miami, United States
6 room house
Miami, United States
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 650 m²
Discover renovated perfection with Villa Bianca on Palm Island. 5 beds + office, 4.5 baths, …
$9,80M
