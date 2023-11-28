Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. Florida
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Florida, United States

condos
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Beacon Square, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Beacon Square, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
€100,381
Leave a request
Condo 5 bedrooms in Miami-Dade County, United States
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 735 m²
Floor 53/57
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
€11,41M
Leave a request
Condo 2 rooms in Miami, United States
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 75
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower, mor…
€1,07M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Miami, United States
5 room apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Spacious, Move-In Condition home in Key Biscayne is the perfect place to entertain or relax …
€2,00M
Leave a request
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
The Aston Martin residence in Miami will consist of 391 condominium residences, this is th…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Miami, United States
2 room apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 6
Large 2 bedroom/2 baths, remodeled, beautiful tile floors, some view of the Ocean, lots of c…
€451,715
Leave a request
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
- First Condo Building in the world powered by Airbnb. Your unit will be available to rent o…
€273,767
Leave a request
Condo 3 rooms in Miami, United States
Condo 3 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14
Enchanting residence with panoramic views of Miami Skyline and Biscayne Bay. Spacious layout…
€408,825
Leave a request
Condo 1 room with swimming pool in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
TAX FREE program.full amenities spectacular BUILDING
€410,650
Leave a request
Condo 1 room in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 57
ICON Brickell. Fantastic view from this remodeled Pent-House. Beautiful marble floors throug…
€439,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 room in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
€912,556
Leave a request
Condo 1 room with swimming pool in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Spacious, Remodeled, Bright and Quiet. You will love this huge 1 bedroom, 2 baths with a ver…
€455,365
Leave a request

Properties features in Florida, United States

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir