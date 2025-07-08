Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Kent, United Kingdom

6 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Experience the perfect balance of countryside charm and modern luxury in this exclusive 5-be…
$2,04M
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Step inside this extraordinary 5-bedroom showhome in Hildenborough, Kent, designed in collab…
$1,98M
4 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
This freehold 4-bedroom detached house in Hildenborough offers a blend of modern luxury and …
$1,60M
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
This stunning freehold 5-bedroom detached home in Hildenborough, Kent, offers an exceptional…
$2,00M
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
This impressive 5-bedroom detached family home in Oakhill, Hildenborough, blends elegant des…
$1,84M
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Step into luxury with this beautifully crafted 5-bedroom detached home in Hildenborough, Ken…
$1,83M
