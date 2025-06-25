Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kent, United Kingdom

7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Spanning 2,239 sq ft, this home boasts a South West-facing garden and a double carport. Perf…
$2,10M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
This stunning detached home offers 1,846 sq ft of carefully designed living space, including…
$1,33M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Discover the beauty of nature in a gated collection of 28 private three and four-bedroom hom…
$749,831
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom semi-detached home offers 1,484 sq ft of thoughtfully de…
$843,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Paddock Wood, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Paddock Wood, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a stunning new development on the southern edge of Paddock Wood, offering a colle…
$749,831
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Step into luxury with this spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home spanning 1,414 sq ft…
$924,576
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
This 1,715 sq ft home features a South East-facing garden, modern interiors, and a double ga…
$1,65M
Leave a request

