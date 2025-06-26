Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Hampshire, United Kingdom

Winchester
3
Hart
3
Fleet
3
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment spans 923 sq ft and offers a desirable North/West orientat…
$741,850
3 bedroom apartment in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover a charming new community in the heart of Fleet, Hampshire, offering a seamless blen…
$848,146
3 bedroom apartment in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Welcome to a picturesque new community in the heart of Fleet, Hampshire, offering the perfec…
$749,831
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this stylish 2-bedroom apartment offering 918 sq ft of thoughtfully designed space.…
$749,831
3 bedroom apartment in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Discover a vibrant new community in the heart of Fleet, Hampshire, where modern living meets…
$771,047
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Step into sophistication with this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offering 918 sq ft of lux…
$734,573
