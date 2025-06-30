Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Greater London, United Kingdom

12 properties total found
4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with these exquisite 4-bedroom townhouses in Fulham. N…
$7,38M
4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
This 2,320 sq ft (215.5 m2) four-bedroom apartment, delivers an unparalleled living experien…
$7,20M
5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Nestled within a prestigious historic enclave, these luxury homes offer a seamless blend of …
$2,65M
3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Set within the prestigious and historic grounds, these regal homes offer an exceptional livi…
$2,26M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Set in a peaceful enclave, these modern townhouses offer a fresh take on contemporary living…
$2,44M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Set in the heart of Enfield, these elegant 2 to 5-bedroom homes offer the perfect mix of mod…
$2,14M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Set within a historic and peaceful enclave, these luxurious homes offer a perfect blend of m…
$2,47M
4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
These exclusive townhouses in Greenwich offer an exceptional opportunity for those seeking m…
$1,82M
5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Nestled in a prestigious historic enclave, these elegant homes offer a perfect fusion of con…
$2,54M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Enfield, these luxury 2, 3, 4, and 5-bedroom houses offer…
$2,54M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
These contemporary family homes are nestled within a historic setting, flanked by a wall dat…
$2,33M
4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
These limited 4-bedroom townhouses in Greenwich offer an exclusive opportunity to own a cont…
$1,68M
