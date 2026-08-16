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Townhouses for sale in Greater London, United Kingdom

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in London, United Kingdom
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom freehold townhouse offers an exceptional family home wit…
$1,50M
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