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Houses for sale in Greater London, United Kingdom

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London
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Enfield
10
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17 properties total found
4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with these exquisite 4-bedroom townhouses in Fulham. N…
$7,34M
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4 bedroom house in Twickenham, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Twickenham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Elegant 4 Bedroom Mews House in Twickenham, London - Off-Plan Opportunity Discover the perf…
$1,71M
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4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
These exclusive townhouses in Greenwich offer an exceptional opportunity for those seeking m…
$1,81M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
This remarkable 4-bedroom freehold mews home offers a rare chance to live within one of Lond…
$3,43M
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4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
These limited 4-bedroom townhouses in Greenwich offer an exclusive opportunity to own a cont…
$1,67M
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3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Step into timeless elegance with this remarkable 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom mews-style residence …
$2,17M
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
This stunning freehold 5-bedroom semi-detached home is set within the highly sought-after Tr…
$2,33M
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5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Experience refined countryside living in this stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom terraced home n…
$2,55M
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 221 m²
Houses for sale in Enfield are attracting strong interest from families, professionals, and …
$3,42M
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3 bedroom house in Southall, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 3-bedroom townhouses for sale in Southall, offering over…
$1,15M
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
This stunning freehold 4-bedroom semi-detached family home offers 1,768 sq. ft. of thoughtfu…
$1,99M
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3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Step into a world of historic elegance with this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom mews home for sale in…
$1,96M
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
London - Trent Park, set within a historic and peaceful enclave, these luxurious homes offer…
$2,13M
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4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
This 2,320 sq ft (215.5 m2) four-bedroom apartment, delivers an unparalleled living experien…
$7,16M
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Discover the perfect balance of elegance and practicality in this beautifully designed 4-bed…
$2,27M
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5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
This stunning freehold 5-bedroom terrace home in Trent Park perfectly blends contemporary de…
$2,27M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in London, United Kingdom
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom freehold townhouse offers an exceptional family home wit…
$1,50M
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