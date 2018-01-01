  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Lilium Tower

Lilium Tower

Dubai, UAE
from
€143,774
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

AG Luxury Properties is proud to present this luxurious apartment in the Lilium Tower, located in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai.

PRICE START: 560,000 AED

Payment Plan:
20% down payment
60% During construction
20% after transfer

Deadline – Q1 2026.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
28
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 34.9 – 59.5
Price per m², EUR 2 591 – 4 410
Apartment price, EUR 154 044
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.1
Price per m², EUR 1 709
Apartment price, EUR 154 044
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | The Regent Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€250,000
Residential complex CLOUD TOWER
Dubai, UAE
from
€304,591
Apartment building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€633,000
Apartment building Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€658,000
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€147,000
You are viewing
Lilium Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€143,774
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€546,931
Area 50–90 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Creek Vistas Grande Apartments in one of Dubai's greenest areas with 2 bedrooms at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Sobha Creek Vista Grande – a new collection of premium apartments in the MBR City area, the construction of which is launched by the international developer Sobha Realty. The tower will complete the development of the Sobha Hartland community, and from its windows chic views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai horizon will open. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - pool; - clinic; - meditation zone; - gym; - children's playground; - barbecue area. IN STEP SUPPORT: - 3 spacious parks; - a wide selection of cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and entertainment; - hospital, kindergartens and schools; - golf course; INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Sobha Hartland belongs to freehold zones, so foreigners can buy real estate here in their personal property and further dispose of it at their discretion: lease, sell, transfer by inheritance. In addition, the acquisition of apartments at the Sobha Creek Vista Grande gives the investor the right to receive a long-term visa of a resident of – for both himself and all family members. UAE residents can take advantage of the local tax system, including rid themselves of paying income taxes. The profitability of renting residences in this community will be about 8%. Call or write! We will select the apartments for your personal request! We will consult on Dubai facilities for free!
Apartment building Studio | Belmont Residence | JVT
Apartment building Studio | Belmont Residence | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€242,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Belmont Residence by Ellington Properties Key Highlights; Low-rise five-storey façade with podium level Development inspired by the Metropolitan City of London Great lifestyle with attractive payment plan options Family-friendly gated community with leisure & entertainment Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 654 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lift, Lobby & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail area Restaurant & Cafe Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Basketball & Tennis court Spa & Sauna room Beach Volleyball Jogging, Running & Cycling track School & Institute Beach access Shopping & Supermarket area Yoga & Meditation For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€272,243
Agency: TRANIO
Optionally, the apartments can be delivered fully furnished. The flats will be popular among young professionals and businessmen due to affordable rental price and numerous social areas. In the territory there is a swimming pool, a cinema, a games area, bowling, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness room, a yoga studio, a food court, a barbecue area, a sauna, a steam bath, a laundry, a supermarket. Separate areas for work and communication are made - lounge area, coworking space and library. Apartments areas - from 25 to 72 m2 Completion - June, 2023. Advantages Installment plan is possible. Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is a new self-contained residential community with well-developed infrastructure. The area is dominated by low-rise apartment complexes, villas and townhouses, most of the facilities have been put into operation. The area has developed infrastructure: there are schools and kindergartens, a fountain and a landscaped pond, landscaped parks and gardens with walking and jogging paths, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, barbecue areas, shops and supermarkets. In the near future, Al Khail Avenue mega-mall with an area of ​​185,000 m² will be open in JVT. The area has direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing JVT with convenient transport accessibility. Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes Dubai Airport - 30 minutes Dubai Hills Mall - 16 minutes Dubai Sports City - 10 minutes Dubai Marina - 12 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes Dubai World Trade Centre - 25 minutes Jumeirah Golf Estate Clubhouse - 15 minutes Arcadia schools - 5 minutes JVT Community Park with tennis courts - 3 minutes exit to the highway only 2 minutes
Realting.com
Go