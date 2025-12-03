  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Marea Residences

Residential complex Marea Residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$713,021
;
17
ID: 33031
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Marea Residences – a new generation of coastal architecture, privacy and premium comfort on Dubai Islands!

Marea Residences is an exclusive project from Sharafi Development, presented by Metropolitan Premium Properties, located in the prestigious coastal area of Dubai Islands. The area is known for its long coastline (about 20 km), modern promenades and actively developing infrastructure, making it one of the key future beachfront clusters in Dubai.

The interiors are made using premium European materials:
- open kitchens with high-quality built-in appliances;
- spa-style bathrooms;
- high ceilings and wide panoramic windows;
Private balconies and spacious terraces.

Every detail is aimed at creating a secluded, intimate and at the same time ultra-comfortable lifestyle on the coast.

Facilities:
Marea Residences offers a rich and thoughtful infrastructure:

- infinity-pool with views of the sea line;
- private gardens and landscaped areas;
- Wellness & Spa Studios;
- sauna and steam rooms;
- modern gym;
- lounge spaces and meeting places;
- round-the-clock security and concierge service.

These amenities form an atmosphere of resort privacy and comfort.

Location in Dubai Islands
The location provides residents with the perfect balance of privacy and urban mobility:

2 minutes to Dubai Islands Beach;
2 minutes to Dubai Islands Mall
20 minutes to Dubai International Airport
20 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Islands are becoming one of the most promising areas of beachfront development – new beaches, hotels, infrastructure and limited density of development make the location especially attractive.

Contact now to get a Marea Residences presentation, explore the layouts and choose the best lot in one of the most exclusive projects on Dubai Islands.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leisure

Back
