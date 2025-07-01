  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Apartment in a new building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City

Apartment in a new building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,24M
05/11/2025
$1,24M
02/11/2025
$1,23M
26/10/2025
$1,23M
23/10/2025
$1,23M
22/10/2025
$1,23M
18/10/2025
$1,22M
17/10/2025
$1,13M
16/10/2025
$1,13M
15/10/2025
$1,14M
14/10/2025
$1,14M
11/10/2025
$1,14M
10/10/2025
$1,13M
09/10/2025
$1,13M
07/10/2025
$1,13M
04/10/2025
$1,12M
03/10/2025
$1,12M
01/10/2025
$1,12M
30/09/2025
$1,12M
27/09/2025
$1,13M
26/09/2025
$1,12M
;
16
Leave a request
ID: 27730
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Chelsea Club-Branded Luxury Residences with Installment Plan in Dubai Maritime City

Maritime City is a premier waterfront development in Dubai that seamlessly blends commercial, residential, and maritime industries into a dynamic coastal hub. Strategically located between Port Rashid and Dubai Dry Docks, it offers a unique freehold investment opportunity with stunning sea views, direct access to the Arabian Gulf, and proximity to key city landmarks. Designed to support marine businesses while also catering to high-end urban living, Maritime City features a mix of modern towers, luxury residences, yacht services, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it a sought-after destination for investors, entrepreneurs, and residents alike.

Apartments for sale in Dubai Maritime City are located just 2 minutes from Mina Rashid, 8 minutes from public beach restaurants, 12 minutes from the schools and hospitals, 15 minutes from the Gold Souk, 17 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features six architecturally striking towers inspired by coral reefs, seamlessly blending London’s contemporary elegance with Dubai’s coastal vibrancy to offer a true urban-resort lifestyle. Residents enjoy panoramic 270-degree views of the sea and city skyline. Signature amenities include the rooftop Stamford Summit football pitch, an infinity beach pool, Chelsea Lion Beach with iconic blue sands, an outdoor gym, jogging track, aqua-themed fitness center, football simulation room, and the Chelsea Athlete Performance Training Centre. Wellness facilities encompass cryotherapy, rain therapy, halotherapy, Kneipp Parkour, the Starlit Wellness Centre, aerial yoga, Serenity Spa, waterfall sound therapy, forest relaxation pods, sensorial corridors, and the Five Senses Grounding Path. Culinary offerings range from a mono-diet café and a gourmet healthy dining restaurant to the Captain’s Table—an exclusive experience with Chelsea legends—and the vibrant Chelsea Powerhouse Lounge. Family-focused features include kids’ pools, an underwater-themed play area, Coral swing installations, the immersive Legends’ Walkway, and the private Stamford Cinema. Every element has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a comprehensive blend of sport, wellness, leisure, and beachfront living—fully infused with the spirit and legacy of Chelsea Football Club.

The project offers a selection of elegantly designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, each crafted to reflect a refined blend of contemporary sophistication and functional comfort. Interiors feature open-plan living spaces with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning sea and city views while flooding each home with natural light. Thoughtfully appointed kitchens come equipped with high-quality white goods, while bedrooms include fitted wardrobes that enhance storage without compromising aesthetics. The design concept draws inspiration from aquatic serenity and Chelsea Football Club’s legacy, incorporating subtle themed accents, soft textures, and a harmonious palette that balances urban modernity with coastal calm. Premium materials, bespoke finishes, and meticulous detailing throughout the living areas, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and walk-in closets create a seamless flow between style and utility, delivering a lifestyle of elevated comfort and understated luxury.


DXB-00243

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bay 2 by Cavalli — new luxury residence by DAMAC at 150 meters from the sea in Dubai Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,48M
Apartment building Rixos Hotel & Residences by Nakheel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,02M
Residential complex Albero
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$247,311
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood with developed infrastructure and green landscape, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$368,429
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$634,887
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,24M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex AEON
Residential complex AEON
Residential complex AEON
Residential complex AEON
Residential complex AEON
Show all Residential complex AEON
Residential complex AEON
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$485,205
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Apartments in the new premium complex AEON in Dubai Creek Harbor! Amazing view! An excellent option for life and investment (ROI - 8% in $)! Income from resale - 35-45%! Good location! Interest-free installment plan! Due date - 2 quarters. 2028 Facilities: Swimming pool, gym, games for chi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
TOP TOP
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Show all Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Residential quarter Ghaf Woods
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$410,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Ghaf Woods is a luxurious residential development that seamlessly integrates with nature, offering a unique community living experience. Located in the heart of Dubai, the project features elegant, eco-conscious homes with spacious interiors. The core concept of Ghaf Woods is sustainability,…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,359
The residential development with one of the best golf courses and facilities for residents. The first of its kind in the Middle East, the International Golf Club is a spectacularly landscaped 18-hole golf course designed by 2016 Olympic Course Architect Gil Hans. The exclusive clubhouse has …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications