Cavendish Square

Dubai, UAE
€158,322
About the complex

Budget apartments with equipped kitchen in Cavendish Square! An excellent option for life and investment (ROI - 9.2% in $)! Income from resale from 14%! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%!

Completion date - 4 quarters. 2025

Amenities: lobby, swimming pool, pool terrace, modern gym, sauna, landscaped roof garden, rooftop barbecue area, open-air cinema, boxing academy, dance academy, tea house, 24-hour security, supermarket, lounge cafe, pizzeria, shops, concierge service, co-working space.

Area: Jumeirah Village Triangle

JVT is a remarkable place in Dubai , famous for its exceptional architecture and unique natural landscapes. With some of the most breathtaking surrounding scenery, this area offers its residents a distinctive lifestyle in Dubai.
Nakheel Mall - 5 minutes;
Dubai Marina - 20 minutes;
Dubai Downtown - 25 minutes;
Dubai International Airport: 30 minutes.

Payment plan:
60% - during construction
40% - upon completion

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
6
New building location
Dubai, UAE

